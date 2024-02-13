BBC Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright dies aged 69

Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.

He joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades.

A statement shared to the broadcaster by Wright’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

George Michael with BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright (PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie said everyone at the BBC were “heartbroken” at the “terribly sad news”.

He added: “Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners.

“This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”