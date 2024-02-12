UK sanctions four Israeli settlers accused of human rights abuses in West Bank

Britain has sanctioned four Israeli settlers accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Moshe Sharvit, Yinon Levy, Zvi Bar Yosef and Ely Federman have been made subject to a UK asset freeze, and travel and visa ban.

Announcing the restrictions, the Foreign Office said Israel’s “failure to act” had led to “an environment of near total impunity for settler extremists”, with violence in the West Bank reaching record levels in 2023.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said: “Today’s sanctions place restrictions on those involved in some of the most egregious abuses of human rights. We should be clear about what is happening here.

“Extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and forcing them off land that is rightfully theirs.

“This behaviour is illegal and unacceptable. Israel must also take stronger action and put a stop to settler violence. Too often, we see commitments made and undertakings given, but not followed through.

“Extremist settlers, by targeting and attacking Palestinian civilians, are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians.”