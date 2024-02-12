Second police force investigated over contact with Nottingham triple killer

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into contact made by Nottinghamshire Police with Nottingham stabbings triple killer Valdo Calocane.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the watchdog said it would be investigating Leicestershire Police for the same reason.

The investigation will look into complaints about Nottinghamshire Police’s previous contact with Calocane and their handling of the murder investigation, the IOPC said in a statement on Monday.

It was launched following a referral due to “the force of complaints” received by the force from the victims’ families.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month for stabbing to death Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar.

The families allege there were “flaws” in the handling of the murder investigation and “missed opportunities” by Nottinghamshire Police to prevent the deaths.

Other complaints relate to the force not executing an outstanding warrant for Calocane’s arrest before the killings, and concerns about its communication with the families.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month for stabbing to death university students Barnaby Webber, 19, and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three people who were hit by a van stolen from Mr Coates.

IOPC director of operations Steve Noonan said: “Our sympathies are with the families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, and everyone else affected by the tragic events which took place on June 13 last year.

“We have now decided to investigate complaints made about Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement with Valdo Calocane.”

The IOPC said it had launched an independent investigation into the contact Leicestershire Police had with Calocane on February 2.

Three days earlier, the Attorney General ordered an independent review into the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and its decision to accept paranoid schizophrenic Calocane’s guilty pleas to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

A report examining the actions of the CPS will be published on March 25.