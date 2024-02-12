Man accused of flying from London to US without a passport or ticket is arrested

A man who allegedly flew from London to New York without a passport or boarding pass was arrested on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said Craig Sturt was detained in Richmond, south-west London, at around 8am on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

The 46-year-old, of Slough, Berkshire, is accused of travelling on a British Airways flight from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 on December 23 last year without a passport or boarding pass, the Sun reported.

He was first arrested at around 8pm on Christmas Day after arriving back in London on a flight from New York.

Scotland Yard said he was charged with obtaining services by deception, being unlawfully airside and boarding an aircraft without permission.

Sturt failed to appear for a hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Following his arrest on Monday he remains in custody at a London police station.

British Airways said in a statement: “We are assisting the authorities with their investigation.”

A Heathrow Airport spokesman said: “All people who go airside are subject to security screening, including the individual involved in this case.

“We are supporting the authorities with their ongoing investigation.”