Man charged with murder and fraud in connection with death of former councillor

A man has been charged with murder and fraud in connection with the death of a former councillor who was found dead in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Wallis Webb, 65, was found dead at a property in Baldmoor Lake Road in Erdington on Tuesday morning, West Midlands Police said.

The force earlier said Mr Webb’s bank card had been used after his death.

Sakander Hussain, of Ingleton Road, Birmingham, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with murder and fraud by false representation.

The 25-year-old appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded until his next court appearance.

A 51-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud, has been bailed with conditions while police continue their investigation.

The family of Mr Webb said in a statement released through West Midlands Police: “To try to compress a life into short sentences does not do anybody justice. This is by far the hardest of them all.

“Wallis was a councillor for a short period of time, because he really believed in trying to help others and felt strongly about the hardships people now have to endure without the help so many need.

“This is yet another life taken in a shocking and senseless manner.”

Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation is urged to contact police via the online live chat service or call 101, quoting log 631 of February 6.