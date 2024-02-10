State funeral for ‘humbling and unassuming’ former taoiseach John Bruton

The State funeral of former taoiseach John Bruton has begun in his hometown of Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are among those who arrived at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church.

Mr Bruton’s wife Finola, his children Matthew, Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth, and his grandchildren and his brother – former minister Richard Bruton – are also in attendance.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, former taoiseach Enda Kenny and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Bruton, the Fine Gael leader who was taoiseach of the “rainbow coalition” government between 1994 and 1997, died on Tuesday aged 76.

He died surrounded by his family in hospital after a long illness.

In the homily, Father Bruce Bradley described Mr Bruton as “an exceptionally good man”.

“John was honest and honourable, patient and persevering, courageous and committed, ‘willing to lead even when it meant going against the grain’, as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said, humble and unassuming, a man of integrity and truth.”

Various ministers, TDs, and parliamentary ushers are among the mourners in the church.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were among those in attendance at the service.