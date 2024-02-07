Starmer ‘to announce scaling back of £28 billion-a-year green pledge’

Labour will reportedly abandon its policy of spending £28 billion a year on environmental projects in a major U-turn following months of uncertainty about the pledge.

An announcement on the party’s flagship green prosperity plan is expected to be made on Thursday.

Sir Keir Starmer is due to confirm that the pledge is being scaled back due to the changed economic landscape since it was first unveiled in 2021, according to multiple reports.

Last year, Labour adjusted its original plan by saying the £28 billion-a-year spending target would likely be met in the second half of a first parliament, rather than immediately, if the party wins the next election.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The party has since insisted the pledge is subject to its fiscal rules, which include getting debt falling as a percentage of GDP, as it seeks to reassure voters it would be responsible with the economy in government.

Confusion over the future of the policy has grown in recent weeks as some senior figures refused to refer to the £28 billion-a-year figure, while party leader Sir Keir continued to do so as recently as this week.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has repeatedly declined to recommit to the spending pledge, instead highlighting the need for “iron discipline” with the public finances.

But on Tuesday, Sir Keir said the money was “desperately needed” for the party’s key mission to achieve clean power by 2030.

The Conservatives have also seized on the figure as a key attack line in the run-up to an election this year, claiming Labour would ultimately have to raise taxes to meet the “unfunded spending spree”.

Labour has pointed to recent economic turmoil under the Tories, including the turbulence caused by Liz Truss’ mini-budget in 2022, when accused of watering down its flagship environmental pledge.

It was first announced in September 2021 by Ms Reeves, who at the time committed to spending an extra £28 billion each year to help Britain tackle climate change if the party wins power.

The U-turn would come after the Tories claimed an official Treasury costing had suggested that part of the plan – to upgrade insulation for 19 million homes – would cost more than double the party’s estimate of £6 billion.