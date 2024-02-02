Scottish culture sector would thrive with independence, minister to insist

Independence could enhance Scotland’s rich culture sector by removing travel barriers for artists, Angus Robertson is expected to say.

The Culture Secretary will argue Scottish independence will see the sector thrive economically while unlocking freedom of movement with European Union membership.

In the 10th paper of the Scottish Government’s pro-independence Building a New Scotland series, which will launch on Friday, ministers argue the “priceless assets” of the country’s culture sector will lead to a “successful independent nation”.

Mr Robertson is expected to outline how EU membership will allow artists to move freely without requiring visas or custom requirements, making it easier for them to tour and exchange ideas.

The minister will say Scottish independence and EU membership will make it easier for musicians to tour (Alamy/PA)

The minister will say: “Culture is one of Scotland’s priceless assets and we are determined to protect and enhance it, putting it at the heart of our communities for the benefit of everyone.

“These strong foundations could help us become a successful, inclusive, vibrant independent nation.

“Our ambition is to rejoin the EU as a member state in our own right as soon as possible.

“This would mean regaining the immense benefits of free movement of people and the networks that support the exchange of ideas upon which culture thrives.

“It is more important than ever that Scotland has the powers necessary to support and develop our cultural and creative sectors: to ensure that creative professionals can work and collaborate with their peers around the world and ensure that everyone in Scotland can fully benefit for our rich and diverse culture.”