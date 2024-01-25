Charity fundraiser in training for rail running challenge

A fundraiser is in training for a challenge which will see him run to every station on a rail line in a day.

Alex Rigby, 32, is hoping to run around 56 miles to 36 stations on Merseyrail’s Northern Line on Saturday, February 10.

The runner, who works as a fundraiser for domestic abuse charity Centre 56, will set off from Hunts Cross in south Liverpool at 6am and hopes to have completed his run within about 11 hours.

He has spent the last few months planning the quickest and safest route, which will see him run north to Southport before heading across to Ormskirk and Kirkby and finishing the route at Kirkdale station in Liverpool, near to the charity’s base.

He said: “I wanted to do a challenge that was really unique and they can take a while to come up with.

“I was getting the train one day and wondering how long it would take to run to all the stations so it started from there.”

This is not the first challenge for the Liverpool Running Club member, who took on an ultra-marathon through every postcode in the city last year.

He said: “This challenge is only a mile or so longer than last year but there are a lot more hills so I think it will be tougher.

“When you get to Ormskirk there are a lot of inclines so I think around the 40-mile mark will be really hard.”

He will be joined along the route by representatives from businesses, who will complete the run in a relay, as well as friends and colleagues who will be bringing supplies.

“A big part of the challenge is food because you’re burning off about 6,000 calories, so people will be stopping off at stations with drinks and food and I’ll be filling up on things like pastries, chocolate and salt and vinegar crisps,” he said.

He added: “There’s been a lot of support from all around the city, which is great.”

Around £7,000 has already been raised towards a target of £20,000.

Mr Rigby, from Bootle, Merseyside, said: “If we can raise anything around that it will be unbelievable.

“The charity has a nursery for children who have suffered domestic abuse and also runs a food pantry and after-school club for the local area.

“It’s an amazing place, providing support for people who need it the most.

“The charity has been going for 50 years but this run is also important to raise awareness of it, so people know we are here to help.”

To donate, go to centre56.enthuse.com/cf/running-the-railways—alex-rigby-s-ultra-marathon.