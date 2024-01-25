CCTV issued of triple-killer’s arrest and ‘brutal’ journey around Nottingham

CCTV released by police after triple-killer Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order shows his victims Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber walking home from a night out, moments before he emerged from the shadows to attack them.

Footage issued by Nottinghamshire Police also showed Calocane deliberately steering towards pedestrian Wayne Birkett, who was hit from behind and suffered two skull fractures and a broken pelvis.

The footage also caught Calocane arriving at Nottingham station and taking a tram to the city’s Wilkinson Street, before walking around the city.

At 3.03am on June 13 he is known to have turned off his mobile phone, failing to switch it on again until more than 90 minutes later.

At 3.11am he was caught on CCTV, which has not been released, loitering in an alleyway until about 3.29am.

Cameras on Nottingham’s Ilkeston Road, an area popular with students, caught Grace and Barnaby, both 19, walking unhindered along a pavement moments before Calocane emerged from the shadows to attack them at around 4am.

Witness evidence read to Nottingham Crown Court described “an awful, blood-curdling scream” as Calocane, dressed all in black, inflicted at least ten stab wounds on Barnaby and then 23 separate dagger wounds on Grace.

The University of Nottingham students both suffered wounds to the chest and abdomen, and were pronounced dead at hospital.

The court heard Valdo Calocane dressed in black before the attacks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Investigations revealed Grace tried to fight off Calocane as he attacked Barnaby, with one witness telling police the attack was “merciless and brutal”, and the attacker headed towards the city centre “so calm and just walked away like nothing had happened”.

Calocane then walked slowly through the Radford area to Mapperley Park, ringing his brother at 4.52am to say “This will be the last time I speak to you. Take the family out of the country”.

Asked if he was going to do something stupid, Calocane told his brother: “It’s already done.”

CCTV of Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber shortly before they were both killed (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

At 5.04am a camera on a residential hostel captured him trying to gain entry through a ground floor window.

After being punched by a resident through the window, Calocane “retreated” and made his way to nearby Magdala Road, where he attacked and killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, around ten minutes later.

CCTV also shows Calocane swerving to hit Mr Birkett from behind in Milton Street at 5.23am and driving onto a pedestrian island in Upper Parliament Street to mow down two other pedestrians seven minutes later.

Officers in a marked police vehicle then pursued the van along Alfreton Road, towards Forest Road and then onto Bentinck Road, where the vehicle stopped and was boxed in.

Valdo Calocane retreated from a hostel after being punched by a resident (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Calocane produced a knife but two officers deployed their Tasers, which caused the defendant to drop the weapon into the van’s footwell. He was then arrested at 5.35am, more than 90 minutes after the first killings.

During the Crown’s opening of the case, prosecution KC Karim Khalil said: “The defendant’s hands and clothing were bloodstained.

“A rucksack was recovered. The defendant was taken to Nottingham Custody Suite off Radford Road, where his detention was authorised.

“The defendant was interviewed three times on 14th June 2023, once on 15th June 2023, and then once on 16th June 2023, all in the presence of his solicitor. The defendant answered ‘no comment’ to all questions asked.”

Calocane, formerly of addresses in Burford Road and Derwent Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder at an earlier hearing.