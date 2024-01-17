Infected blood report to be published in May

The chairman of the probe into the infected blood scandal has apologised after pushing back the publication of the inquiry’s final report.

Victims and their loved ones were initially expecting the report to be published in autumn last year.

This was delayed until March, but the inquiry has now confirmed that the final report will not be published until May.

Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry, said: “I am sorry to tell you that the report will be published later than March. That is not what I had intended.

“I am acutely aware of the need for the report to be available as soon as possible.

“When I reviewed the plans for publication, I nonetheless had to accept that a limited amount of further time is needed to publish a report of this gravity and do justice to what has happened.”

He added: “The Inquiry’s final recommendations on compensation were published in April 2023. My principal recommendation remains that a compensation scheme should be set up with urgency.

“No-one should be in any doubt about the serious nature of the failings over more than six decades that have led to catastrophic loss of life and compounded suffering.”

The final report of the inquiry will be published on May 20 2024.

The inquiry team said that the document will “set out and explain the many failings at systemic, collective and individual levels over more than six decades”.