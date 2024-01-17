BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as its permanent boss

BP has appointed Murray Auchincloss as its new chief executive, after the surprise resignation of former boss Bernard Looney last year.

Mr Auchincloss has been acting as interim chief executive of the energy giant since September but will now take on the role permanently.

BP said it had gone through a “robust and competitive” search for a new boss, including considering candidates from outside the business, but decided Mr Auchincloss is “the right leader” for the group.

Mr Looney resigned suddenly in September after failing to disclose his past relationships with company colleagues.

The former chief executive accepted he was not “fully transparent” in providing details of all relationships to the company board.

He had spent his working life at the firm, having started as a drilling engineer in 1991.

Former BP chief executive Bernard Looney resigned suddenly in September (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Auchincloss is a 53-year-old Canadian national who was BP’s chief financial officer for more than three years, having joined BP when it took over oil firm Amoco in 1998.

The new boss will take home an annual salary of £1.45 million before pension and bonus opportunities.

BP chairman Helge Lund said: “Since September, BP’s board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP’s next CEO, considering a number of high-calibre candidates in detail.

“The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP.

“Many already know Murray well, and few know BP better than he does.”

He added that Mr Auchincloss will lead the business through its “disciplined transformation to an integrated energy company”.

Mr Auchincloss said: “It’s an honour to lead BP – this is a great company with great people.

“Our strategy – from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC – does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create.”