Weather warnings for further snow in place as temperatures plunge across Ireland

Weather warnings for snow remain in place in the coming days as temperatures across Ireland plummet.

A number of schools were unable to open while there was disruption on some roads and public transport services in Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning following an overnight fall of snow.

As temperatures dipped below zero, the coldest spot was Thomastown in Co Kilkenny where -7.4C was recorded.

In Northern Ireland the temperature is set to plummet to -3C on Tuesday night.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering most of Northern Ireland to 11am on Tuesday and for Wednesday and Thursday.

It has forecast a very cold and frosty start to Wednesday with snow showers mainly in the north, while the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is very cold and windy with snow showers.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has forecast a cold Arctic air over the country for the rest of the week, warning that widespread frost and ice may lead to hazardous travelling conditions, and temperatures as low as -5C are expected on Wednesday night.

The cold snap comes as public sector workers prepare to take part in what is expected to be one of the biggest strikes in recent history in Northern Ireland.

Tens of thousands of public sector workers will take part in the action on Thursday over pay. The gritting of roads is expected to be impacted.

The Department for Infrastructure has warned of significant disruption to services, including gritting and roads response.

Gritting will also be impacted by a week-long strike by members of the GMB and Unite unions until January 26.

The department has advised the public, where possible, to avoid travel on Thursday.