Five people dead after attempted English Channel crossing

A fifth migrant has been confirmed to have died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France on Sunday morning, French maritime authorities said.

On Sunday ministers had been informed that several people died trying to launch from French waters, the PA news agency understands.

The incident happened near Wimereux at around 2am on Sunday, triggering a major emergency response as 72 people, including 10 children, were rescued and taken to Calais while one person was rushed to hospital.

French media said the migrants got into difficulty while trying to board the boat in darkness and cold temperatures.