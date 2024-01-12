Lock up Post Office individuals to blame for the Horizon scandal, minister says

Those behind the Horizon scandal at the Post Office should be jailed, a minister has argued.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Post Office minister, said on Friday it would be the “ultimate deterrent” to prosecute and lock up those responsible.

The Government has been scrambling to exonerate the hundreds of subpostmasters that were wrongly convicted and pay out compensation to those affected.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake (James Manning/PA)

Mr Hollinrake argued that people found to be to blame for the scandal “must be held to account” after the official inquiry reaches a verdict.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions?: “If it’s individuals, those people can be criminally prosecuted, potentially, and potentially can go to jail.

“I think we’d all like to see that kind of route taken. People must be held to account.”

Asked if he wants to see some people from the Post Office jailed, he said: “I absolutely do, we should’ve done it in the banking scandals as well.”

Mr Hollinrake also said there is not a “hope in hell the Post Office taking forward a private prosecution again”.

Subpostmasters have spent years fighting for justice, but the public outcry after the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office has pressured the Government to speed up its response.