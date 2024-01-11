Takeaway chef gives evidence at nut allergy sufferer’s inquest

A chef has told the inquest into the death of a peanut allergy sufferer who collapsed after eating a takeaway pizza that he would refuse an order from people with that condition.

James Atkinson, 23, and two flatmates ordered three chicken tikka masala pizzas, chips and assorted Indian dishes on the Deliveroo app from the Dadyal restaurant in Howard Street, Newcastle.

Mr Atkinson, a computer programmer who was originally from Leeds, swiftly became ill at his home in Jesmond in July 2020, after eating less than a slice of his pizza and died around an hour later in hospital.

The cause of death was anaphylaxis caused by eating peanuts in the curry, the inquest in Newcastle has heard.

Mr Atkinson used Google to find out if chicken tikka masala contained peanuts, but he did not call the restaurant to inform them of his allergy, the coroner has been told.

Chef Muhammad Iqbal, 69, told the inquest he had 30 years of experience and had taken an official food safety course about allergens.

Coroner Karen Dilks asked him what he would do if an order contained a warning that the customer had a peanut allergy.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said: “I would have refused.”

Mrs Dilks asked if that was because the powder that was available that day to make the masala curry included peanuts.

He replied: “Because if anybody has an allergy with peanuts, you cannot dispense the order.”

The inquest continues.