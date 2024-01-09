Sinead O’Connor ‘died of natural causes’

Sinead O’Connor died from natural causes, a coroner has said.

The Dublin-born singer was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home and pronounced dead at the scene on July 26 2023.

She was 56.

A statement from Southwark Coroner’s Court on Tuesday said: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes.

Fans lined the streets as O’Connor’s funeral cortege passed through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow (PA)

“The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

A private funeral, attended by U2’s Bono, Bob Geldof and Irish President Michael D Higgins, was held in August.

A procession then passed O’Connor’s old home in Bray, Co Wicklow, where thousands of fans lined the streets.