What the papers say – May 3

An offer from the Prime Minister to Ireland to join the Rwanda scheme features among a variety of stories on the nation’s front pages on Friday.

The Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is set to offer Ireland the opportunity to join the Rwanda migrant deportation scheme after he rejected the nation’s demand to take back asylum seekers.

The Daily Mail asks “whose side is Labour really on” after Mr Sunak warned the party was a “soft touch” on migrants.

The Daily Express runs with words from Home Secretary James Cleverly who said protesters who blocked the transfer of migrants to Rwanda will “not deter us from doing what is right”.

Daily Mirror looks into the world of football, with the Football Association to commence “top-level talks” to save the “magic” of the FA Cup.

The Metro focuses on the 36-year-old man who appeared in court charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Hainault on Tuesday.

The Guardian says the Prime Minister is going to allow oil and gas exploration at sites that were intended for offshore wind turbines.

The Times reports that councils were accused of adopting a “scorched earth” strategy as they cut housebuilding targets.

The Independent leads a new low for the Tories in the polls amid local elections.

The chief of the Financial Conduct Authority is “not convinced” by the risks posed by private equity, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says 52% of the country has used fake tan for the bank holiday weekend.