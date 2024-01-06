What the papers say – January 6

Floods and the death of former Labour political adviser Derek Draper feature amid a range of stories on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers

Both the Daily Mirror and Daily Express feature Mr Draper’s wife, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, bidding farewell to ‘Darling Derek.

The Sun and Daily Star also focus on her goodbye, following three years of health issues after he contracted Covid.

Flooding which has hit large parts of southern England features on the front of The Guardian with Labour accusing the Prime Minister of being “asleep at the wheel” over warnings, while The Independent carries a picture of a man carrying a child at the River Thames in Henley and simply says: “Washed Out”.

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on politics with the resignation of former energy minister Chris Skidmore, who is stepping down as an MP over legislation allowing new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

The Telegraph also reports the Duke of York will lose funding for security at his Windsor home after the latest revelations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, while the Daily Mail says pressure is growing on the Metropolitan Police to quiz Andrew.

The Met Police also features on the front of The Times, which says the force is investigating the Post Office over the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of sub-postmasters.

The i weekend focuses on “bin chaos” in towns and cities across the UK, which it says is leading to infestations of rats.

And the FT Weekend says the British Library will “drain around 40% of its reserves” as it rebuilds after a cyber attack.