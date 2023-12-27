Commodore was told about Red Arrows ‘toxic’ culture, whistleblower claims

It took more than a year for a formal inquiry to be launched into claims of a “toxic culture” in the Red Arrows that saw women plied with alcohol, treated like property and harassed for sex, a whistleblower has claimed.

Four former members of the squadron – including three women and a man – have condemned the RAF’s internal investigation into the crisis and said the secretive nature of the non-statutory inquiry had inflicted a “second wound”, according to the Sky News documentary Untouchable: Inside the Red Arrows.

A woman, who claims she was a victim of sexual harassment, told the documentary that the culture was “absolutely toxic” and that “some pilots were untouchable … that’s why it was so dangerous.”

Defence minister Andrew Murrison said that the squadron had been described as being ‘in special measures’ after it was ‘put on notice’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Despite telling her chain of command about what was happening, she decided to leave the air force saying they failed to take appropriate action.

The Times reports that a woman left the service in October 2020 and raised concerns with Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Marshall, who was then an air commodore and head of the RAF’s officer training college at Cranwell.

Air Vice-Marshal Marshall said she discussed the woman’s case with officers in her chain of command and was assured that she was getting the support she needed.

A formal inquiry was launched in December 2021 after the victim raised the alarm about the Red Arrows with Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, then head of the RAF.

Last month, Defence Minister Andrew Murrison told the defence committee that the display team had been “put on notice”, adding: “They are best described as being in special measures.”

A report into the Red Arrows found the campaign of bullying, sexual harassment and predatory behaviour was ‘widespread and normalised’ in the squadron (Danny Lawson/PA)

It came after a report found the campaign of bullying, sexual harassment and predatory behaviour was “widespread and normalised” in the squadron, with female personnel forced to form groups known as “shark watch” to protect themselves at social events.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, offered his “unreserved apologies” following the report’s release, and said he was “appalled” by its findings.

Evidence of possible criminal behaviour was passed to the service police, but they were unable to gather sufficient evidence to begin prosecutions.

The non-statutory inquiry, launched in 2021, found examples dating back to 2017 of team members flashing their genitals, several extra-marital affairs and one case of criminal battery.

The report added that it was highly likely women had to deal with being hounded for sex, unwanted physical contact and derogatory comments about their appearance.

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for a response.