Calls for UK Parliament to recognise Santa’s contribution to Christmas

Santa Claus’s contribution to Christmas should be recognised annually in the UK Parliament, MPs have suggested.

The SNP’s Owen Thompson said it was a “really lovely tradition” for the lower house of the Irish Parliament – the Dail – to confirm Santa has permission to enter Irish airspace for Christmas.

In a parliamentary motion in Westminster, Mr Thompson noted that the Civil Aviation Authority “does not make a similar gesture” in the UK.

SNP MP Owen Thompson (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)

His motion, signed by nine SNP colleagues, also said the House of Commons calls on the UK Government to “acknowledge the contribution of the idea of Santa Claus to Christmas”.

Mr Thompson, MP for Midlothian, told the PA news agency: “I had seen the statement made by Leo Varadkar in Dail and though it was a really lovely tradition.

“This led me to wonder how I might look to have a similar statement made in the UK Parliament.

“With so much division and anger in politics these days it’s nice to be able to sometimes bring a lighter touch, which I’d hope everyone would take in the spirit it’s intended.”

In a nod to the UK Government’s stalled Rwanda asylum plan, he joked: “Hopefully a move like this would also ensure no attempts from the Tory right to divert Santa’s sleigh to Rwanda.”

Early day motions (EDMs) allow MPs to express an opinion, publicise a cause or support a position. It is rare for EDMs to be debated.

The full text of Mr Thompson’s Santa Claus EDM states: “That this House notes that an annual statement is read out in the Dail to welcome Santa Claus into Irish air space; further notes that the Civil Aviation Authority does not make a similar gesture; recognises the importance of Santa Claus to children; and calls on the Government to acknowledge the contribution of the idea of Santa Claus to Christmas.”