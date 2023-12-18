Livestock suffering will continue in N Ireland after GB export ban, MP claims

Live animals could still be sent abroad for slaughter from Northern Ireland despite plans to ban the practice in the rest of the UK, ministers have been warned.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson blamed the “tentacles of the European Union” for preventing the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill from applying in Northern Ireland.

The Bill will ban the export from Great Britain of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses for slaughter and fattening.

Mr Wilson cast doubt on claims that leaving out Northern Ireland from the Bill’s remit would allow it to trade with both the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The East Antrim MP told the Commons: “EU law will still apply and does still apply in Northern Ireland, and the reason why this particular Bill cannot apply in Northern Ireland is as a result of the Protocol, and the Windsor Framework and the arrangements that have been put in place.

“Northern Ireland is still in the grip of the tentacles of the European Union.

“That is the real reason and let not the minister pretend tonight that the real reason is he is concerned about farmers in Northern Ireland not being able to sell their goods, their cattle to abattoirs or whatever, or places for fattening in the Irish Republic.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson criticised ministers (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP MP had earlier claimed it would be “very easy” for the Bill to also apply in Northern Ireland, adding: “Just have this Bill covering the whole of the United Kingdom, and have a clause in it making it clear that when animals were being exported because of the nature of trade across the border, that a final destination would be stated as to where the animals were going, a final destination in the Irish Republic.

“Because if the real reason for this, as the minister has stated, is to stop the disgraceful trade in animals being taken for long journeys in terrible conditions, with terrible suffering, if the aim was to do that, then it has not achieved that for thousands of animals who have been transported, and still will be able to be transported from Northern Ireland into the continent of Europe.”

Mr Wilson suggested the Bill would allow authorities in Great Britain to wash their hands “Pontius Pilate-like” of any animal cruelty related to livestock exports, but claimed suffering could continue for animals exported to mainland Europe from Northern Ireland.

He said: “There is nothing to stop someone from Northern Ireland taking the animals in a lorry right the whole length of the island of Ireland, down to Rosslare, for a 20-hour sea journey and then into continental Europe and down to Spain or wherever the final destination happens to be, and all of the suffering which this Bill is attempting to stop will not be prevented for exports from Northern Ireland.”

Responding to questioning about the matter from Mr Wilson, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Barclay said: “What the Bill does is ensure that farmers in Northern Ireland have that unfettered access to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland markets, and this is part of the wider issues that the House has debated at length, not least when considering the Windsor Framework.”

Environment minister Mark Spencer later said he was happy to meet with DUP MP Mr Wilson to continue the discussion, adding: “It is something we have given some thought to, and have conversations with our friends both in the Ulster NFU and Northern Ireland.”