Gaynor Lord search: No third-party involvement in death of woman found in river

Detectives investigating the disappearance of mother-of-three Gaynor Lord have said there is no evidence a third party was involved in the death of a woman whose body was found in a river during the search.

The 55-year-old vanished after leaving work in Norwich city centre early at 2.45pm on December 8.

Norfolk Police said a body was found in the River Wensum on Friday.

Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, 55, who was last seen on December 8 (Family handout/Norfolk Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday morning and found no indication a third party was involved, the force added.

Police said formal identification is due to take place on Sunday and Mrs Lord’s family has been informed of the development.

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing.

“Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Ms Lord’s belongings were found in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said Ms Lord’s clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery – including two rings, were discovered at various locations in the park.

Officers previously said there was a “high probability” that Ms Lord went into the river, but were satisfied she had not met anyone on the way to the park.

Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.

At about 12pm, officers could be seen recovering a body from the river in a black bag.

Floral tributes to Ms Lord were laid near the gates of Wensum Park after the discovery.

One of them said: “Gaynor may you be at peace. God bless your family.”

Police previously confirmed they consulted officers from Lancashire Constabulary who worked on the search for Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19.

The Lancashire force was criticised over its handling of that investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.