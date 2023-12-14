What the papers say – December 14

Thursday’s newspapers features an array of stories with front pages ranging from politics to Hollywood and climate change.

The Metro front page asks if BBC sports presenter Gary Lineker may have bitten off more than he can chew following his social media criticism of the Rwanda policy.

The Daily Express focuses on Defence Secretary Grant Shapps’ message to Mr Lineker to “put a sock in it”.

The Guardian and Financial Times edition concentrate on the landmark Cop28 deal between nearly 200 countries on climate change.

The Independent opts for the same story, showing cautious optimism about the global summit’s move to tackle fossil fuels.

The i says Rishi Sunak is under pressure from his party on tax cuts and interest rates.

The Daily Mail says Conservative Party deputy chairman for women Rachel Maclean has found herself in hot water online after comments about Green Party candidate Melissa Poulton.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the UK’s joint venture with Japan and Italy to create the next generation of fighter jets by 2035.

The Times carries a story about the vulnerability of children online now Meta has stopped using encryption from its apps with Minister for Policing Chris Philp dubbing it as a “dangerous” change that will likely prevent “thousands of paedophiles from being arrested”.

The Daily Mirror says Denise Fergus is “finally vindicated” after a parole board ruled her son’s killer Jon Venables would not be granted release.

The Sun opted for a showbiz story for its front page, saying Leonardo DiCaprio had a secret date with model Kate Moss’s 25-year-old daughter Lottie.

And the Daily Star has urged people to keep clear of snow this winter.