Student, 17, stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in south London

A 17-year-old student was stabbed to death during an “altercation” close to a south London train station, police say.

Officers were called to Sutton High Street, where the teenage boy was found injured, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Ilyas Habibi, who was from the area, was treated at the scene but could not be saved.

His next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.

Ilyas Habibi was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector Mike Nolan said: “We know that Ilyas arrived at Sutton High Street by train. Minutes after he came out of the station he was involved in an altercation with the suspect who then fled the scene.

“Ilyas had suffered fatal wounds. It isn’t clear if the suspect was also injured. If you know the suspect, or if you are him, please get in touch.”

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittan, leading policing for the Met’s South Area Command, said: “I know that those who live and work in Sutton will be shocked and saddened at the loss of a young life on the streets that they call home.

“I share those emotions and would like to reassure local people that we are doing everything we can to support our homicide colleagues in identifying and apprehending the person, or persons responsible.

“I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers on patrol and speak with them or get in touch with their neighbourhood policing team.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time. I would like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out our enquiries, and urge anyone with information concerning this incident to get in touch.”