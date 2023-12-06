Arrest over alleged fake plane parts scam

Fraud investigators have launched an investigation into a company suspected of supplying fake aircraft parts used by airlines across the world.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said its investigators carried out a dawn raid at a site in London used by AOG Technics and arrested one person who remains in custody.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and its counterparts in the EU and the US issued alerts earlier this year warning aviation businesses about unapproved parts sold by the company.

AOG Technics mostly sold to overseas companies that install airline parts but some UK airlines were also affected, the SFO said.

It added that “some planes have been grounded in the UK and the US”.

In October, Tui confirmed that a component supplied by AOG Technics on one of its aircraft was “identified and quickly removed”.

Other affected airlines include Ryanair, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, TAP and Virgin Australia Airlines.

SFO director Nick Ephgrave said: “This investigation deals with very serious allegations of fraud involving the supply of aircraft parts, the consequences of which are potentially far-reaching.

“The SFO is best placed to take this investigation forward vigorously and we are determined to establish the facts as swiftly as possible.”

The SFO said it is working closely with the CAA and other regulators as part of the inquiry.