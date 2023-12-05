Ex-Lib Dem minister Chris Huhne settles News Group hacking claim

Former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Chris Huhne and a number of celebrities have settled hacking claims against News Group Newspapers.

A judge was told, at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday, that comedian Catherine Tate, radio presenter Chris Moyles and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm were among celebrities who had reached settlements after making complaints about information misuse and taken legal action.

Mr Justice Fancourt was overseeing the latest hearing in long-running litigation involving News Group, which publishes The Sun and used to publish the News Of The World.

He was given detail of settlements by lawyers at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday.

Mr Huhne was at the hearing and said, outside court, that he had also reached an agreement with News Group.

Catherine Tate was among the celebrities who have reached settlements after making hacking claims against News Group Newspapers (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch, actor Mathew Horne and actor Keith Allen, father of singer Lily Allen, had also reached settlements, the judge was told.

Lawyers told Mr Justice Fancourt that Davinia Douglass, a survivor of the London July 7 2005 bombings, had also reached a settlement.

News Group Newspapers has previously settled a number of other claims.

Lawyers representing celebrities read agreed statements at a hearing in the Rolls Building in central London.

A barrister representing News Group Newspapers apologised and no detail of damages was given.

Mr Huhne said he had made complaints about information gathering and as part of the settlement he would get “six-figure” damages.

Mr Huhne raised concerns about the power wielded by media outlets controlled by mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family.

He said “UK and Australian political systems” had allowed “the Murdochs” to become “far too powerful”.

“I confidently predict there will be little or no reporting of this settlement in The Times, Sunday Times, Sun, Sun on Sunday, Talk TV, Times Radio, New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Marketwatch, Australian, Sky News Australia, News.com.au, Fox News or Fox TV stations, because they are all owned by the Murdochs,” he said.

“Nor will HarperCollins or its imprints be making me an offer for the book rights, or the Times Literary Supplement reviewing it.

“This concentration of power is an insult to pluralism.”