Armed police search for man after 29-year-old woman stabbed in village

Armed police are searching for a male suspect after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in a village in South Wales.

Police said officers responded to an incident in Moy Road, Aberfan, at around 9.10am on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

Schools and a community centre have closed as a precaution.

South Wales Police said: “The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and inquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers.

“Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.

“We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.

“The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment.”

Greenfield School, a special needs school, said all perimeter gates have been locked and pupils are being kept indoors.

The Trinity Childcare and Family Centre has also locked its doors, with all staff and children safe inside.

The Wellbeing community centre has also said it is closed until further notice.

Susan Prothero, who has lived in Aberfan for 30 years, told the PA news agency: “(It’s) a very quiet area.

“I have lived here 30 years and nothing like this has happened here.”