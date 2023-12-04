Police community officer who sent explicit videos to vulnerable teenager sacked

A Sussex Police officer who sent sexual messages and videos to a 16-year-old boy who he knew was a regular missing person has been sacked.

The police community support officer (PCSO) contacted the teenager through dating app Grindr for months and sent videos of himself masturbating, a police watchdog investigation found.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer knew the boy was vulnerable due to his age and previous contact with the force as a missing person.

The investigation also found the officer had sold unlicensed erectile dysfunction medication, Kamagra, to a man he met through his community liaison duties at a cafe and sent derogatory and discriminatory messages about LGBT+ groups to him.

The officer was fired after the investigation proved gross misconduct against him on November 28.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Part of this PCSO’s job was to build trust and confidence in the police amongst LGBTQ+ people in Sussex.

“It is disgraceful that whilst in such a trusted role he sent sexually explicit material to a vulnerable teenager and bought unauthorised medication for another man. He also sent highly offensive derogatory messages to the man about parts of the LGBTQ+ community, conduct that was wholly unprofessional.

“I welcome the panel’s finding, which sends a robust message that this type of behaviour has no place in policing.”

The investigation took place between February and October 2021 and a disciplinary panel decided the case of gross misconduct was proven last week.

The watchdog also sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service at the end of the investigation but no charges were brought.