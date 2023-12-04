Family pays tribute to man, 84, killed in Edinburgh explosion

A family has paid tribute to a relative killed in an explosion in the Scottish capital.

James Findlay Smith, 84, died in a blast at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh, on Friday night.

There are no suspicious circumstances, police said previously.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Smith’s loved ones paid tribute to him.

They said: “It is with deep regret that our father/papa/father in law, James Findlay Smith, sadly lost his life in the tragic events at Baberton Mains Avenue on December 1 2023.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved and our well wishes go to the impacted families.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and the neighbours who went above and beyond for their support and help on the evening and following days.

“We request that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The scene in Baberton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh (PA)

Cammy Day, leader of Edinburgh City Council, previously said: “This is incredibly sad news for the city and all of our thoughts are with those affected.

“We’re very grateful to the emergency services who responded so quickly and tirelessly last night, evacuating the scene and making the surrounding area safe.

“I know that council officers assisted into the early hours of this morning and continue to stand ready to support all agencies and the local community.”

Sue Webber, a Scottish Tory MSP for the Lothian region, previously wrote on social media: “Such tragic news, in such a close community.

“Thank you to all the emergency services that attended. My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this incident.”