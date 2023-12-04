British teenager killed in Gaza while fighting for Israeli forces, says army

A British teenager has been killed in Gaza while fighting for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Israeli army said.

Binyamin Needham, 19, died on Sunday and was promoted to the rank of sergeant after his death, the IDF said.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Mr Needham was born in England and moved to Israel when he was eight years old, with his parents and five siblings.

The outlet quoted his sister, Orly, who said: “He was so proud, and he had just finished basic training.

“He was happy to defend the country.”

The IDF said his family has been notified.

Also among British nationals known to have died since Hamas’s attack in October while serving in the Israeli army is 20-year-old Nathanel Young.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has not been approached for consular assistance relating to Mr Needham’s death.