What the papers say – December 2

The front pages of Britain’s daily papers cover various topics, including an update on the Government’s migrant policy and the climate.

The Daily Express says senior officials in the Rwandan government insist a new treaty would make the deportation policy work.

The Sun reports on a “split beyond repair” between King Charles and the Duke of Sussex in the wake of the release of Omid Scobie’s tell-all book Endgame.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a piece on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their “deafening silence” in the wake of the latest racism row.

The Independent ran a piece on the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai with King Charles revealing he hopes the summit is the tipping point to a better planet and cleaner climate.

The Guardian looked to the Middle East for its lead as Israel and Gaza took up weapons once more.

The Financial Times says Israel is prepared for a year-long war with Hamas in Gaza.

The tobacco industry is plotting to block the UK’s new smoking ban, according to the i.

The Times says former prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to issue an apology to the Covid Inquiry next week.

The Daily Mirror splashed with a piece on Nigel Farage and a chance to vote him from the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Last but not least, the Daily Star leads with a story about a hairless man who won a sexual harassment claim after his boss called him a “bald c***”.