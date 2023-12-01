Wintry showers and sub-zero temperatures set to continue

Parts of the UK could see 5cm of snow on Friday with temperatures expected to drop as low as minus 10C in some areas.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place on Friday for the eastern coast of the the UK, stretching from Scotland to East Anglia. Ice warnings remain in place for Northern Ireland and south-west England.

Hilly areas including the North York Moors and parts of Scotland will see more snow on Friday, forecasters said.

Snow swept across the South West, parts of Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland on Thursday.

More than 30 schools in Cornwall closed for the day or opened late due to hazardous conditions.

In County Durham, police said snowy conditions led to some crashes on the roads.

Another widespread frost is expected on Friday morning, with overnight temperatures dropping as low as minus 6C in south-west England, minus 8C in Wales and minus 10C in parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “For most of us it will be dry and bright. There will be some wintry showers over the hills.

“There could be 2cm to 5cm of snow for areas 100m to 200m above sea level, with rain falling at lower levels, particularly Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

“The North York Moors and parts of Scotland will likely get snow.

“There will be another widespread frost, with a max temperature of 5C across the South.”

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions – the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber – until December 5, meaning “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.