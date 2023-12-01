What the papers say – December 1

Friday’s front pages cover a variety of topics, including the death of the Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan at age 65, the royal racism row and Cop28 in Dubai.

The Sun and the Daily Star ran stories on singer Shane MacGowan, best known for the 1987 Christmas song Fairytale of New York, who died after several health issues in recent years.

The Daily Express leads with a comment piece on the royal family, currently embroiled in a racism row after Omid Scobie’s book release.

The Metro splashed with a question: What royal race crisis?

The Daily Telegraph also ran a royal story for its front page, claiming the royal family is looking at legal solutions.

The Daily Mirror named those at the centre of royal racism claims.

The Daily Mail also splashed with a piece on the racism accusations against the royal family, saying Omid Scobie’s defence has unravelled.

The Guardian turned its attention to Cop28, at which delegates agreed to launch a long-awaited fund for poorer nations to pay for damage from climate-driven storms and drought.

The Independent has called on the government over climate change in the wake of data that indicates 2023 was officially the hottest year on record.

The i splashed with a front on Labour’s vow to make the European Union its number one priority for UK foreign policy.

The Financial Times reports on the global stock market, which has recorded its best month in three years as interest rate cut hopes set in.

And The Times opted for a piece centring on Matt Hancock’s admissions at the inquiry into the Government’s pandemic response.

