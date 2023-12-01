Singing postboxes to bring festive cheer in run-up to Christmas

People posting Christmas cards and letters are in for a festive surprise thanks to “singing” postboxes.

Royal Mail said the special postboxes will be sited in London, Swansea, Glasgow and Belfast.

The red and gold coloured postboxes, decorated with snowmen, snowflakes and gold stars, respond to post with festive tunes such as Jingle Bells, We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Deck The Halls.

The postboxes are located on some of the busiest festive streets across the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

The Lord Mayor of Westminster councillor Patricia McAllister said: “I think it’s a fantastic idea and thrilled to be involved this year.

“There is nothing better than sending Christmas cards to friends and family to spread some festive cheer.

“Hopefully, this will encourage people to keep up the Christmas tradition.

“The singing postbox should give our residents and visitors to Oxford Street an unexpected surprise when they send their letters ahead of Christmas Day.”

Lord Mayor of Westminster Patricia McAllister posts a letter in Oxford Street (Yui Mok/PA)

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “This is Royal Mail’s busiest time of the year.

“December sees about twice as many letters, cards and parcels as other months.

“At Royal Mail, we’re geared up to help with festive preparations, whether that’s delivering the nation’s love and best wishes through Christmas cards, or the presents that tens of millions of people will be shopping online for right now.

“This year we’re adding some extra festive joy and cheer for people sending their letters and Christmas cards to loved ones through our amazing singing postboxes.”

The postboxes are located in London, Glasgow, Belfast and Swansea (Yui Mok/PA)

The postboxes are located in London’s Oxford Street, Glasgow’s George Square, Belfast’s Donegall Square West and Union Street in Swansea.

Royal Mail is also marking Christmas with a series of five new stamps, inspired by traditional carols – the first Christmas stamps to feature the silhouette of the King.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail encouraged customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance and to post their festive greetings early.

Its latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in time for Christmas are December 18 for second class, December 20 for first class and December 22 for special delivery guaranteed.