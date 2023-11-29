Sunak defends decision to scrap meeting with ‘grandstanding’ Greek PM

Rishi Sunak has escalated a diplomatic row with Greece, accusing the country’s leader of trying to “grandstand” over the Elgin Marbles.

The Prime Minister cancelled a planned meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis following his Greek counterpart’s push for the Parthenon Sculptures to be returned from the British Museum to Athens.

Defending his actions in the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “It was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past.”