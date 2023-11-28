Controversial book about royal family pulled from shelves in the Netherlands

A new book about the royal family has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands amid reports it named the royal said to have raised questions about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie before he was born.

Endgame, by US-based British journalist Omid Scobie, makes several claims about how and why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from being working royals.

The author is said to be close to Harry and Meghan.

The royal couple first made the claim a royal had asked about their son’s skin colour when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Xander Uitgevers, which has published the Dutch translated version of the book, said on Tuesday that it was “temporarily withdrawing” it from bookshops in the country.

It added in a statement on its website: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

Mr Scobie told Dutch TV: “The book is available in a number of languages and unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, but if there have been any translation errors I am sure the publisher has got it under control.

“For me, I edited and wrote the English version, there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”