Community grieves as probe continues into deaths of four teenagers in crash

A community in Shropshire is grieving as an investigation continues into a car crash that left four teenagers dead.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Snowdonia, North Wales, on Tuesday.

A search was launched for the teenagers after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris (North Wales Police/PA)

North Wales Police said the bodies were found inside the overturned car which left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, and was partially submerged in water.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the boys were A-level students, offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the teenagers and said it had put in place a range of support measures to help those affected.

Trinity Churches said it would offer “time and space to pray” at the Trinity Centre in Meole Brace from 9am on Wednesday, while Shrewsbury Abbey is open all day for prayer and reflection.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta vehicle on its roof, partially submerged in water.

“Tragically, the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.

“The families of the missing boys have been informed.

“At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.”

Inquiries into why the car left the road are under way, the force said.

Earlier, the teenagers’ worried parents had reposted a police appeal for information on social media.

One wrote: “Please keep sharing … if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news.”

Another said: “I am frantic with worry, one of these boys is my son Harvey, please please please share and tag anyone in Wales or get in touch with any information you may have.”

(PA Graphics)

Crystal Owen, Harvey’s mother, said she did not know the teenagers were going on a camping trip and thought they were going to stay at a friend’s grandfather’s house.

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and local Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor said in a joint statement: “This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.

“We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.

“No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community.”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said it was “devastating news” to hear of the boys’ deaths.

“My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable,” he added in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.