Man, 71, among four arrested on suspicion of teenager’s murder

A 71-year-old is among four men arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed in a suspected fight on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old died at the scene having been found with stab injuries after police responded to reports of a fight in Burket Close, in Hounslow, west London at 12.15am.

Four men – aged 21, 27, 31 and 71 – have now been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, the Metropolitan Police said, as enquiries continue.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: “This is an extremely sad incident that will understandably cause concern in the community.

“I would like to reassure the community that we will carry out a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“Whilst we have made arrests in this investigation, I would like to seek assistance from the public.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dashcams or doorbell footage to make contact with the police immediately.”