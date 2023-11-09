Starmer reiterates position on Gaza ceasefire in wake of frontbench resignation

Sir Keir Starmer has said his rejection of calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East still stands after a Labour frontbencher resigned in protest at the leader’s position on the conflict.

The Labour leader admitted his party was divided on the crisis in Gaza but said there was unity in “condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas” and “being clear about Israel’s right to self-defence”.

It comes after Imran Hussain MP said he was quitting his role as shadow minister for the new deal for working people to be able to “strongly advocate” for a cessation of hostilities.

Sir Keir has been grappling to maintain discipline in his top team over the conflict, with least 16 frontbenchers indicating support for a ceasefire.

Asked whether the split posed a “huge challenge” to his authority during a visit to Wolverhampton, he told broadcasters: “Across the Labour Party, we are united in condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas, in being clear about Israel’s right to self-defence.”

“There is a division on whether we should call for a humanitarian pause, which is my position as I’ve set out very, very clearly, and some who think we should have a ceasefire, which again I’ve rejected very clearly,” Sir Keir said.

“But this is not a usual political divide because what people are yearning for is a reduction of the terrible events that we’re seeing, the innocent deaths we’re seeing in Gaza, and that’s why a humanitarian pause is so important.”

Labour MP Imran Hussain said a ceasefire was ‘essential to ending the bloodshed’ (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Hussain, the MP for Bradford East, had said he was “deeply troubled” by the Labour leader’s recent interview on LBC, in which he appeared to suggest that the Israeli government had a right to withhold water and power from citizens in Gaza.

In a resignation letter, he said: “A ceasefire is essential to ending the bloodshed, to ensuring that enough aid can pass into Gaza and reach those most in need, and to help ensure the safe return of Israeli hostages.”

Sir Keir has insisted collective responsibility remains important but has so far declined to say whether frontbenchers would face being sacked for breaking ranks to urge an end to fighting.

In response to Mr Hussain’s resignation, Labour said it understood calls for a ceasefire but argued this would “only freeze the conflict”, arguing that a humanitarian pause was the “best and most realistic way” to address the emergency in Gaza.