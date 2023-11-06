Shropshire Star
Close

Four men charged over theft of £4.8m gold toilet from Blenheim Palace

They are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court over the theft of the fully functioning device.

Published
The fully functioning golden toilet

Four men have been charged over the theft of a gold toilet from Blenheim Palace.

The art installation, valued at £4.8 million, vanished in an overnight raid in September 2019.

On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised criminal charges against four men, who will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

A generic view of Blenheim Palace.
The piece disappeared from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

They are James Sheen, 39, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, who is accused of one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property and one count of transferring criminal property.

Michael Jones, 38, from Oxford, has been charged with one count of burglary; while Fred Doe, 35, from Ascot, Berkshire, and Bora Guccuk, 39, from west London, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The fully functioning toilet had been installed as an artwork at the Oxfordshire palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, when it disappeared.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular