Thousands march in Dublin in support of Palestinians

Protesters during a pro-Palestinian rally in Dublin

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin in a show of solidarity with Palestinians and against the actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters gathered at the Garden of Remembrance before marching with banners and Palestinian flags to Merrion Square.

It is the second weekend in a row that a large-scale demonstration in support of Palestinians has taken place in the Irish capital, while last week there was also a rally and march organised by the Ireland Israel Alliance (IIA) in support of Israel.

The Gaza Strip has been blockaded and bombarded by Israel after its Hamas rulers launched a series of terrorist raids on October 7.

Protesters in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

On Saturday the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was opened to let aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the Gaza Strip.

Zoe Lawlor, chairwoman of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, addressed the gathering in Dublin on Saturday.

“Take this immense energy and solidarity and channel it into action,” she said.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire, the illegal siege of Gaza must be lifted and humanitarian aid allowed in.”

Crowds also turned out in Northern Ireland in a march organised by Belfast Stands with Palestine.

Hundreds took part in the procession in the city centre to the BBC Northern Ireland headquarters.