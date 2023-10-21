Red weather warning lifted but more flooding possible in Scotland

Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team with a boat in water in Brechin

There could be more flooding in parts of Scotland on Saturday evening although a red weather warning meaning a danger to life has now been lifted.

Parts of the Scottish Highlands remain on amber alert until 10pm on Saturday, meaning homes and businesses in the region are still considered at risk of flooding.

A yellow weather warning also remains in place for much of Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and Aberdeenshire until midnight as localised flooding continues to cause problems for drivers.

The revisions come after the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room met to discuss the “exceptional” levels of rain that had fallen in parts of Scotland during the weekend.

Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The meeting, chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance, heard parts of Scotland are still in the midst of dealing with the severe flooding caused by Storm Babet while some rivers remain at hazardous levels.

There remain 16 flood warnings covering places such as Kintore, Kemnay and Inverurie in Aberdeenshire and Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn in Perth and Kinross.

The storm has claimed two lives in Scotland and searches continue for a man reported missing to police on Friday who is said to have been trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

A 57-year-old woman died on Thursday after being swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, and a 56-year-old man was killed the same day after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus.

A car is seen on a bridge washed away near Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rest centres were set up in Angus with more than 50 people opting to stay in one in Brechin after they were evacuated from their homes as the River South Esk breached the town’s flood defences early Friday morning.

Residents of nearby Bridge of Dun had to be airlifted via helicopter, while in other areas people stranded by floodwater were rescued by boats, including canoes.

Ms Constance said: “Storm Babet’s exceptional level of rain has severely impacted parts of Scotland.

“Tragically, the storm has led to lives being lost and I send my sincere condolences to the families affected.

Floodwater in Brechin (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“While the red warning has now passed, rain does continue to fall and I urge people in areas with amber and yellow weather warnings to continue to follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.

“Our priority remains to keep the public safe and I want to thank all those who have worked tirelessly, in very challenging conditions, to respond to this exceptional weather event.

“The storm has caused significant damage and while flooding is still occurring, it is not expected to be as serious as over the last 24 hours. The impact, however, will be felt in communities for some time to come.

“While many local authorities are still responding to the immediate impacts of the storm, thoughts are now turning to recovery.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will stay in close contact with local authorities to support the people and businesses affected.”

⚠️ Weather warnings updated ⚠️ Rainfall across eastern Scotland is continuing to ease with the red warning now lifted Amber and yellow warnings are still in force throughout the coming hours with some impacts possible For latest flood warnings please follow @ScottishEPA Stay… pic.twitter.com/vtb9rjFZE5 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 21, 2023

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland Stuart Houston said: “We are seeing an improving weather picture, but conditions remain extremely challenging, particularly in the worst affected areas in Tayside.

“A number of roads remain closed due to flooding, while driving conditions on others are extremely hazardous due to surface water.

“I would urge drivers to follow travel advice, prepare for potential disruption and allow extra time for journeys.

“People should consider if travel in the worst affected areas is essential or if journeys can be delayed until conditions improve further.