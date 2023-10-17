What the papers say – October 17

British newspapers

The papers on Tuesday feature the Prime Minister’s call for Hamas to release the hostages it took in its attack on Israel.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Metro and The Times all lead with Rishi Sunak’s comments after he said six Britons were killed and 10 remain missing, including two teenage sisters.

The Daily Telegraph: 'British girls missing after Hamas terror attack'

Metro: ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: LET THEM GO NOW

The Times: Teenage sisters among Britons missing in Gaza

The Guardian and Financial Times report the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as a US bid to ease the blockade on the region failed.

The Guardian: Gaza humanitarian crisis grows as US bid to ease blockade falters

Financial Times: US-led push to open Gaza crossing falters as Biden weighs Israel visit

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and the i both say Israeli soldiers preparing for a ground attack on Gaza face miles of booby-trapped tunnels.

i newspaper: Israel prepares to fight Hamas in Gaza tunnels

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports hundreds of violent offenders are set to be released early due to prison overcrowding.

Coleen Rooney says she almost ended her marriage to footballer husband Wayne over his drunken antics with other women, according to The Sun.

The Sun: Marriage crisis laid bare… what Coleen told Wayne after his drinking antics with other women – "I just can't carry on"

And the Daily Star says 35% of British families argue over turning the heating on.