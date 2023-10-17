Man appears in court accused of protesting in abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’

A Christian preacher has appeared in court after holding a pro-life sign outside a London abortion clinic.

Stephen Green, 72, from Carmarthen, Wales, is said to have protested against abortion within an area surrounding MSI Reproductive Choices clinic in Mattock Lane, West London, which is protected by law, on February 6 this year.

He held a sign with Psalm 139: 13 – which implies that life is sacred from the moment of conception – according to the Christian Legal Centre supporting Green.

Green appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, west London, on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to breaking a public spaces protection order (PSPO).

The PSPO, put in place by Ealing Council in April 2018, was the first ‘buffer zone’ surrounding an abortion clinic to be introduced in the UK.

During the brief hearing, Robert Smith, defending, said: “He doesn’t believe that what he did amounts to the charges brought.”

Green held a copy of the Bible outside court after the hearing.

Speaking outside court, he said he was “determined” to defend himself and “fight for justice”, describing the charge as an “attack” against the Bible and free speech.