DX Group reopens 10 former Tuffnells depots after administration deal

DX Group's Sheffield depot

DX Group has reopened 10 more former Tuffnells depots after buying them from administrators for the rival delivery firm this summer.

The Slough-based company struck a deal to rescue 15 Tuffnells Parcels Express sites and 250 staff in June.

Sheffield-based Tuffnells hired administrators from Interpath Advisory after it saw intensified pressure on its cash flow and failed in efforts to secure emergency funding.

The majority of Tuffnells’ 2,200 employees, working across its 33 UK depots, were made redundant as a result.

Tuffnells Parcels Express hired administrators in June (Alamy/PA)

DX said the reopening of these 10 sites means that 12 in total have now restarted operations since the rescue deal.

It said this includes four freight depots in new locations for the business – in Andover, Hampshire; Haydock, Merseyside; Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; and Lockerbie, in south-west Scotland.

Meanwhile, the other six new depots will replace existing sites and are located in Carnforth, Lancashire; Crawley, West Sussex; Dewsbury and Leeds, both in West Yorkshire; Northampton, Northamptonshire; and Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

DX chief executive Paul Ibbetson said: “These openings substantially increase our freight capability across the country, from the South of England, through the Midlands, Yorkshire, and into Scotland.

“They will provide the additional capacity we need to handle the volume growth that we are experiencing.

“They will also support our drive for further efficiencies, environmental and customer service benefits.