Man to face court in connection with murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell

Tina Satchwell missing

A man aged in his 50s is to appear in court after being charged by police investigating the murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell.

It comes after Irish police discovered skeletal remains buried beneath a home in Youghal, Co Cork, earlier this week.

It is understood gardai are now satisfied the remains are those of Ms Satchwell.

Members of the Garda forensics at the scene in Youghal, Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive – and has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday.

The human remains were found late on Wednesday, according to the Irish police service An Garda Siochana.

They were removed on Thursday and taken to Cork University Hospital where they were examined further, including for DNA analysis.

Heavy machinery, including a digger, was used in the search of the Youghal home.

A large screen has been erected around the building and grounds and people have laid flowers in memory of Ms Satchwell.

As well as the search at the property in Youghal, gardai said a second search had been carried out at a location between Youghal and Killeagh in Co Cork.