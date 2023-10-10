Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at mental health conference in New York

Project Healthy Mindsâ World Mental Health Day Festival

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at a conference on how the internet and social media are affecting young people’s mental health.

Harry and Meghan are on a panel which will discuss the issue at a mental health awareness festival, run by non-profit Project Healthy Minds, in New York.

It marks their first visit to the city since they were caught up in what they called a catastrophic car chase there in May.

The royal couple will speak alongside US surgeon general Vivek Murthy in a discussion moderated by NBC host Carson Daly, who has previously spoken of his struggles with anxiety.

The event, on World Mental Health Day, has been co-ordinated by the duke and duchess’s Archewell Foundation.

The duke said: “I can’t start without thanking all the parents, the mothers and fathers that have been here today, for being with us physically here today – but also being on this journey for the last year, creating this community of shared experience.”

The duchess said: “A year ago we met some of the families, not all of them. At that time, it was impossible to not be in tears as I’m sure so many of you have been today hearing these stories.

“As parents, our kids are really young – they’re two-and-a-half and four-and-a-half – but social media is not going away.

“I think by design, there is an entry point that is supposed to be positive, in creating community and something has devolved, and there is no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard.”

In the UK, the Princess of Wales gave a speech to young people gathered in Birmingham for a day of workshops and discussions to mark World Mental Health Day, with her husband in the audience.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participate in The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Harry and Meghan were all smiles when they visited the Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, New York earlier on Tuesday.

The school’s website claims it is the “alternative to college that you have been looking for” for people looking to start a career in tech.

Harry was applauded when he told a meditation class that “if one of you starts to go quiet, doesn’t show up, you need to find out why” and added “remember to have fun”.

Meghan, who was wearing a varsity letterman jacket given to her at the Robert Clack School in Essex in March 2020, told a class she wishes her children were with her but they are “doing well”.