Prime suspect in Suzy Lamplugh case to stay behind bars

John Cannan as a younger man

The prime suspect in the murder of Suzy Lamplugh is to stay behind bars after the parole board found he is too dangerous to release.

John Cannan, 69, was jailed for a minimum of 35 years in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newly-wed Shirley Banks, along with a further sexual offence, an attempted kidnapping and two offences of abduction with intent to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse.

His first parole hearing took place in September when a panel heard that he still insists that he is innocent and had not engaged in any accredited programmes to address the risk of reoffending while in jail.

It was told that at the time of his crimes, Cannan thought he was entitled to sex whenever he wanted it, preferred it to include violence and wanted power and control over women.

Suzy Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client (PA)

Cannan is currently a category A prisoner, those who pose the highest risk to the public.

The panel concluded: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Cannan should be transferred to an open prison.”

Cannan was named in 2002 as the prime suspect in the 1986 disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, which he denies.

Miss Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing at the age of 25, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.