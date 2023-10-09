American boxing trainer spared jail after bringing gun into UK

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr â Press Conference â New Century Hall

An American boxing trainer who “carelessly” brought a gun into the UK has walked free from court due to “exceptional circumstances”.

Brian McIntyre, 53, forgot that a Smith and Wesson automatic self-loading pistol was in a zip compartment of his suitcase when he flew in from the US in August.

McIntyre, based in Omaha, Nebraska, and the long-term coach of undefeated world champion Terence Crawford, arrived in this country to prepare British fighter Chris Eubank Jr for his fight with Liam Smith.

Officials at Manchester Airport discovered the firearm, together with seven rounds of ammunition, still in the zip compartment as McIntyre went through security ahead of his return flight on September 3, Manchester Crown Court heard.

McIntyre had a licence to carry the weapon in the United States and at no point was aware it was in his luggage until it was detected at the airport.

After hearing about McIntyre’s work in the community in Omaha, and listening to a number of character witnesses, including Crawford, Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, imposed a 20-month jail term, suspended for two years.

McIntyre admitted unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Judge Dean said McIntyre was a “thoroughly good man” and said the “exceptional circumstances” of the case had merited a departure from the usual five-year minimum jail term.

He said: “This is manifestly and obviously a case where it is appropriate to suspend the sentence.”

David Toal, prosecuting, said the gun and ammunition were discovered after it passed through scanners at the airport’s Terminal 2 at just before 9.45am.

Bodyworn footage from a Border Force officer was played to the court, in which McIntyre says: “I swear to God man, I didn’t know that gun was in the bag.”

McIntyre was arrested and later told police it was a “honest mistake and I deeply regret this”.

In his basis of plea, accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service, the defendant said the gun and ammunition never left his suitcase while he was in the UK.

He had packed the firearm when travelling to Crawford’s training camp ahead of his world title bout with Errol Spence in Las Vegas in late July.

When in Las Vegas he agreed to train Eubank Jr and subsequently flew out to Atalanta and then arrived in Manchester on August 19, the court was told.

His time in Manchester was “extremely busy”, the court heard, as he stayed in two hotels and an AirBnb.